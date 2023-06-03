DC Young Fly Breaks Silence After Sudden Death of Jacky Oh
‘DIFFICULT TIME’
DC Young Fly, whose real name is John Whitfield, has broken his silence following the sudden death of his partner Jacky Oh, after the Wild ‘N Out star’s unexpected death at 32. “We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time,” he said in a statement to People magazine. Football star Odell Backham Jr., also shared a statement from the family of Jacky Oh, whose real name is Jacklyn Smith. “It is with [sad] hearts we share with you that Jacklyn aka Ms Jacky Oh has passed away on Wednesday, May 31st 2023,” the statement read. “Our family is still processing this very tragic and unexpected loss; we ask that you please give us privacy during this time.” Oh died in Miami, according to TMZ, but a cause of death has not been made public.