De Blasio: NYC Will Have Ticker Tape Parade to Honor Health-Care Workers When Restrictions Ease

Read it at NBC News
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that the city will plan a ticker tape parade to honor health-care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus fight when social distancing guidelines are relaxed. De Blasio said the parade will stretch along the “Canyon of Heroes” from Battery Park to City Hall and described the proposed celebration as “a chance to say thank you to so many good and noble people.” He added: “I think this will be the greatest of all the parades because this one will speak to the rebirth of New York City,” as well as the “heroism that is intrinsic to New Yorkers. And that will be a beautiful and joyous day in our city.” The mayor on Monday announced the cancelation of all June events, including the 50th New York City Pride March and the Puerto Rican Day Parade.