De La Hoya Checks Into Rehab

Retired boxer Oscar De La Hoya checked into rehab Tuesday to undergo treatment for an alcohol addiction—his second time since 2011. The 10-time world-title winner and current president of powerhouse boxing promotional company Golden Boy Promotions released a statement to the press about his decision, requesting “support and privacy” during this “difficult time.” De La Hoya will be missing what many are calling the “biggest fight of the year” this Saturday at MGM—a duel between undefeated junior middleweight titleholders Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. “His [place] is the ring and mine in treatment,” De La Hoya said in reference to Alvarez, whom many consider his protégé.