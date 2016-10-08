De Niro on Trump: ‘He's So Blatantly Stupid’

CHEAT SHEET
Robert de Niro said he’d like to punch Donald Trump in the face in a new video released Friday night. The video, filmed as part of a “Get Out The Vote” campaign, was obtained by Fox News and broadcast on The Kelly File. “He’s so blatantly stupid,” de Niro can be seen saying of the Republican nominee. “He’s a punk, he’s a dog, he’s a pig, he’s a con, a bullshit artist,” he added. “A mutt who doesn’t know what he’s talking about, doesn’t do his homework, doesn’t care, thinks he’s gaming society, doesn’t pay his taxes,” he said. “He talks how he'd like to punch people in the face?” De Niro said. “Well, I'd like to punch him in the face.” De Niro’s comments were so strong that his clip reportedly didn’t make the cut into the ad campaign.