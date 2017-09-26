DEA Chief Chuck Rosenberg to Quit Over Trump

CHEAT SHEET
Acting Drug Enforcement Administration chief Chuck Rosenberg is stepping down, citing his increased disillusionment with President Trump. Rosenberg, who was appointed by President Obama in 2015 and previously served as former FBI Director James Comey’s chief of staff, reportedly did not take kindly to the president telling police officers in July, “please don’t be too nice” with people suspected of committing a crime. That comment spurred a response from Rosenberg, who said in an email to all DEA employees that “we will always act honorably.” According to the New York Times, Rosenberg said he did not want to be considered for the job of DEA chief on a permanent, and did not want to work in the Justice Department altogether.