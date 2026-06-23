Dead Duck Count Mounts Around Trump’s Green Slime Lagoon

Two more dead ducks have been found near Donald Trump’s Reflecting Pool.

The dead ducks were discovered floating in a pond at Constitution Gardens on the National Mall, a short distance from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, according to The Washington Post.

A staff member from City Wildlife, a Washington-based animal rescue and rehabilitation organization, recovered the birds on Sunday and transported them to the group’s facility for examination.

The cause of death remains unknown. One of the ducks was an adult, the other a juvenile.

“American flag blue” paint from Trump’s hasty renovation is floating to the surface of the pool. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

April Linton, president of City Wildlife, suggested ongoing construction work in the area may be disrupting the birds’ habitat. Ducks frequently move between Constitution Gardens and the Reflecting Pool, and increased activity around the site could be placing additional stress on local wildlife, she told the Post.

“They walk and fly back and forth,” Linton said. “They could have had exposure to the Reflecting Pool. It could be something related to peeling paint or algae.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

A dead duckling floats in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after renovations ordered by President Donald Trump. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

It comes after a dead duckling was found floating in the Reflecting Pool’s bright green water on Sunday, days after federal workers poured gallons of hydrogen peroxide into the pool in an effort to combat a worsening algal bloom.

Images of the duckling spread quickly online, sparking outrage and raising questions about the government’s cleanup efforts.

“Ducks aren’t supposed to drink or swim in hydrogen peroxide,” one person wrote on social media.

“What did they think would happen pouring 12% hydrogen peroxide into the pool? Never mind,” asked another.

The controversy comes as the Reflecting Pool faces an unprecedented algae problem. A Washington Post analysis published last week found algae levels were higher than at any point recorded in June over the past five years, and among the worst seen in any month over the last two years.

Algae floats in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after Trump’s recent renovations.

Experts have linked the algae problem to the pool’s change of color. The bottom of the pool has historically been light gray, but has been coated in “American flag blue” in preparation for the United States’ 250th anniversary celebrations, a project championed by President Trump.

Scientists say the darker coating likely absorbs more heat, raising water temperatures and creating ideal conditions for algae growth.

The coating itself has also begun to flake off and peel in some areas before floating to the surface, which may be due to the use of hydrogen peroxide, which can be used to break down and strip paint.

Still, the president has claimed, without evidence, that vandals are to blame for ripping off parts of the coating.

On Saturday, Trump claimed that “many additional people have been arrested having to do with the disgraceful Vandalism of our beautiful Reflecting Pool.“ He claimed there was a “250 foot long gash” and that “They also poured corrosive and destructive chemicals into the Pool.”

In a separate post, he wrote, “These are very serious crimes having to do with the destruction of National Monuments. Years in jail!”