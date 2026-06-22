Trump’s Mall Cops Launch Bonkers Crackdown on Slime Crisis

The area around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was teeming with law enforcement officers on Monday after President Donald Trump claimed his botched renovation was being vandalized.

The Daily Beast witnessed an over-the-top scene on Monday where officials had detained a young woman near the pool.

More than a dozen officials surrounded the woman who sat alone on the ground, including armed members of the U.S. Park Police, U.S. Marshals, National Guard, and even a man in a Sarpy County Sheriff vest, which is located in Nebraska.

There were three U.S. Park Police vehicles on the scene and multiple National Park Service crew vehicles. The Daily Beast observed several other officers who came over the course of about half an hour.

The young woman, who appeared to be in her twenties or thirties, handed over her ID at one point, was patted down, and had her bag searched. She was also seen speaking with several officers at different times when not seated on the grass surrounding the pool.

A woman surrounded by U.S. Park Police officers. U.S. Marshals and members of the National Guard near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on June 22, 2026. Sarah Ewall-Wice

A small crowd of tourists and photographers gathered to watch the over-the-top scene unfold. According to a witness the Daily Beast spoke to, the situation rapidly escalated after the woman was spotted seated next to the Reflecting Pool with her hand in the water.

It was unclear what she was doing, but a park crew quickly called over members of the National Guard, and the police presence surrounding her escalated from there. The woman appeared to be fully cooperating.

An officer searches the bag of a woman surrounded by law enforcement officers near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on June 22, 2026. Sarah Ewall-Wice

At one point, a member of the U.S. Park Police was seen writing on a clipboard. But roughly half an hour after The Daily Beast showed up at the scene, the young woman was let go and walked away from the group of officers on her own. She declined to answer any questions.

When the Daily Beast approached the U.S. Park Police officer who had been writing everything down, she also declined to share any details on the incident, including what happened and whether the detained woman had been fined or issued a warning.

The Daily Beast asked the U.S. Park Police for comment about the incident and directives given to officers at the Reflecting Pool but did not receive a response.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool continues to show signs of an algae bloom on the National Mall on June 22, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump said that another round of repairs to the iconic basin will begin immediately after paint started peeling following the completion of a recent $14 million no-bid restoration project. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The heightened police presence came after Trump spent the past few days claiming the pool was sabotaged by vandals after massive blooms of algae turned it a bright green color just days after the renovations were completed, but did not provide evidence.

On Monday, the president posted that had been “given a 300 foot long gash, chemicals have been illegally placed in the water.” On Sunday, he wrote, “Work will begin immediately on fixing the seriously vandalized Reflecting Pool. I just inspected it, and could only say to myself, and those gathered around me, WOW, who would do such a thing?”

Crews have been frantically working to remove algae from the pool and even poured hydrogen peroxide in it. They initially blamed residual algae for the issues after the pool appeared covered in slime despite Trump’s boasts about fixing it and painting it “American flag blue.”

If not for the president’s constant boasting, perhaps the mess would not have received so much national attention, but issues escalated after large chunks of blue paint could then be seen peeling off the bottom of the pool and floating in the water as crews desperately worked to clear the slime.

On Saturday, Trump claimed that “many additional people have been arrested having to do with the disgraceful Vandalism of our beautiful Reflecting Pool.“ He claimed there was a “250 foot long gash” and that “They also poured corrosive and destructive chemicals into the Pool.”

In a separate post, he wrote, “These are very serious crimes having to do with the destruction of National Monuments. Years in jail!”

A woman surrounded by law enforcement officers near the Reflecting Pool was eventually let go after speaking to multiple officers on June 22, 2026. Sarah Ewall-Wice

Members of the National Guard and U.S. Park Police officers could be spotted patrolling the National Mall in packs on Monday as tourists took close-up photos of algae and peeling paint from the pool’s edge.

A man named Richard from Rockville, Maryland told the Daily Beast he wanted to see the condition of the pool for himself on Monday after it had received so much attention.

“I wanted to see this ‘beautiful American flag blue coating,’ but I’m not seeing any blue anymore. I’m just seeing some dead algae,” he said.

He slammed the Trump administration and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro for prioritizing the alleged vandalism of the Reflecting Pool after she vowed to fully prosecute anyone caught vandalizing it.

“I’m sure she’ll have multiple slam dunk cases. Why waste your time on Epstein violators? Put some of these Reflecting Pool vandals in jail where they belong,” he said sarcastically.