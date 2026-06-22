Trump, 80, Unravels Over Botched Vanity Project in Morning Meltdown

President Donald Trump spent Monday morning freaking out about the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after his renovations turned into a debacle with algae and peeling paint ahead of July 4 celebrations.

The president took to Truth Social to post unhinged threats and accusations after the massive pool on the National Mall has become a mess following his repeated bragging about how good he was at fixing pools.

“Of the MANY Statues and Fountains that we rebuilt, renovated, cleaned, and fixed, the only one that was Vandalized was the Reflecting Pool, which is being taken care of, ASAP!” Trump wrote.

Trump claimed it had been “given a 300 foot long gash, chemicals have been illegally placed in the water, and the beautiful new grass field has been destroyed with a gigantic 86 47 chemically carved into it (Probably inspired by Dirty Cop, James Comey!).”

“The Please remember that there is a 10 year prison sentence for the destruction, or even the attempted destruction, of such things—Which will be fully enforced!” Trump wrote.

Trump melts down over the Reflecting Pool. Truth Social

This story is developing but will be updated.