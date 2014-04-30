Deadly Attack on Chinese Train Station

CHEAT SHEET
Three people were killed and 79 were injured Wednesday in an attack on a train station in western China’s Xinjiang region. The assailants, two of whom were among the dead, used knives and detonated explosives in what Chinese President Xi Jinping has labeled a “terrorist attack.” Analysts and commentators in the Chinese media have claimed that Xinjiang’s militant Uighur separatists were behind the attack. The Chinese government didn't immediately identify the assailants, but it has blamed the separatists for multiple attacks recently, including the mass stabbing at a railway station in southwestern China in March that left 29 dead. President Xi called for “decisive action” against the assailants.