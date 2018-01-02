Deadly, Bitter Cold Grips the U.S.

CHEAT SHEET
Deadly cold weather gripped the U.S. on Tuesday, causing the National Weather Service to issue freeze warnings and wind-chill advisories from South Texas up through the East Coast. Officials opened warming shelters in Alabama and Georgia, as temperatures fell to near zero in South. On New Year’s Day, 90 percent of the U.S. failed to warm above 32 degrees. Temperatures in Aberdeen, South Dakota, reached -32 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking a 99-year-old record for New Year’s Day. In Des Moines, Iowa, officials shuttered an outdoor ice-skating plaza until the city emerges from sub-zero temperatures; on Monday, the wind-chill dropped to -31 degrees.