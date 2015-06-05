Deadly Blast Kills Around 175 in Ghana

CHEAT SHEET
Officials said Thursday around 175 people are dead after floodwaters from torrential rains appeared to spark an explosion at a petrol station in Ghana's capital Accra. The fire began Wednesday night while people sought refuge from two days of downpours and flooding, which may have led to the fire, according to local reports. Officials said it appears people were seeking shelter in the petrol station when the fire broke out. President John Mahama announced three days of mourning to begin Monday in what he described as "catastrophic" and "almost unprecedented." The government said it will release $14 million to help flood victims left homeless from the heavy rain.