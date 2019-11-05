CHEAT SHEET
Deadly Halloween Shooting in California May Be Connected to 2015 Murder
Police are investigating the possibility that a deadly Halloween night shooting during a house party at an Airbnb rental in Orinda, Calif., is connected to a 2015 quadruple homicide in San Francisco. One of the five victims of the Halloween shooting, 22-year-old Tiyon Farley, is the younger brother of Lee Farley Jr., who has been charged in the 2015 shooting, according to San Francisco police. Another victim of the Orinda shooting, Ramon Hill Jr., was also investigated as a possible suspect in the 2015 incident. Tiyon Farley and Hill were allegedly both members of the Page Street Mob gang, leading investigators to suspect it was possibly a retaliatory attack, NBC Bay Area reports. Due to the possible connection, San Francisco police are now assisting the Orinda authorities in their investigation. No suspects have been arrested or identified in the Halloween shooting.