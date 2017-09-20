Deadly Hurricane Maria Makes Landfall in Puerto Rico

CHEAT SHEET
Hurricane Maria, the lethal Category 4 storm barreling through the Caribbean, hit Puerto Rico at about 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, near Yabucoa. The eye of the storm made landfall early Wednesday, but wind and rain had been barreling down on the U.S. territory for hours. The storm brought sustained winds of 155 mph after leaving the U.S. Virgin Islands and Dominica in ruins. More than 11,000 people were huddling in government shelters across Puerto Rico, waiting for Maria to pass. Barbara Toner, 35, hasn’t had power since Hurricane Irma hit. “People are starting to really freak out,” she said.