Deadly Las Vegas Driver Identified as Lakeisha Holloway

A Portland, Oregon, woman who police say intentionally ran over dozens of people in Las Vegas on Sunday night was identified as 24-year-old Lakeisha N. Holloway. She was driving with a 3-year-old passenger, said law-enforcement officials in Nevada’s Clark County. Holloway allegedly plowed into Vegas pedestrians at about 6:30 p.m. on a sidewalk, killing one and injuring 37 more. Holloway was booked at the Clark County Detention Center early Monday. Jessica Valenzuela, 32, of Buckeye, Arizona, has been identified as the fatality. Three other victims remained in critical condition as of Monday afternoon, police said. Holloway was charged with murder, first-degree child abuse or neglect, and duty to stop at the scene of an accident, booking records show. Jail records listed the initial cash bail amount at $5,000.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10