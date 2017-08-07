Deadly Heat Wave Cripples Parts of Europe

A record heat wave brought many parts of Europe to its knees over the weekend, killing at least two people and sparking wildfires. Serbia, Romania, Croatia, and parts of Spain, France, and Italy have been hit the hardest, with authorities issuing travel restrictions and advising residents to stay indoors during the day. Much of Spain was placed under emergency alert, with temperatures above 110 degrees. Serbians have been advised to avoid alcohol and physical exertion, and two people in Romania have been reported dead. The freakishly high temperatures—which have regularly surpassed 100 degrees—have destroyed crops and crippled transportation systems. Train tracks were warped in southern Serbia, while electrical demand in Poland surged so high authorities warned of infrastructure failures and sent public workers home early.
