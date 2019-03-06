Deadly Alabama Tornado Killed 10 People From One Family
DEVASTATING
The Alabama tornado that wiped out a rural community Sunday night killed 10 people from the same family, the Associated Press reports. The relatives lived in the tiny settlement of Beauregard, near the Georgia state line. “It really hasn’t fully hit me yet. I’m still trying to process it,” said Cordarrly Jones, 29. “Everybody in this area just about was related,” said cousin Demetria Jones, 28. “It’s devastating.” Their grandparents—89-year-old Jimmy Jones and 83-year-old Mary Louise Jones—were killed in their home. Emmanuel Jones, a 53-year-old uncle to the cousins, also died, as well as seven other cousins: Eric Jamal Stenson, 38; Florel Tate Stenson; 63; Henry Lewis Stenson; 65; James Henry Tate, 86; Tresia Robinson, 62; Raymond Robinson Jr., 63; and Maggie Delight Robinson, 57. At least 23 people were killed in the tornado that unleashed winds as high as 170 mph. It was the deadliest tornado to hit the U.S. since May 2013, when an EF5 twister killed 24 people in Moore, Oklahoma.