Deadly UPS Plane Crash Captured in Fiery Dashcam Footage

Horrifying dashcam footage captured the moment a UPS plane crashed and erupted into a fireball shortly after takeoff near a Kentucky airport on Tuesday, killing at least nine people.

The Honolulu-bound McDonnell Douglas MD-11 wide-body cargo plane had three crew members on board when it crashed near the Louisville International Airport at around 5.15pm local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials initially had the death toll at seven on Tuesday evening, with 11 injured on the ground. That number rose to at least nine killed by Wednesday morning, with further fatalities expected.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference on the UPS cargo plane that crashed near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, at Louisville Metro Hall on November 04, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. Stephen Cohen/Getty Images

“Kentucky, more heartbreaking news out of Louisville. The number of those lost has now risen to at least 9, with the possibility of more,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on X. “Right now these families need prayers, love and support. Let’s wrap our arms around them during this unimaginable time.”

Dashcam footage of the deadly crash circulating on social media showed the aircraft turning on its side after it hurtled to the ground and burst into flames, sending thick black plumes of smoke into the sky.

Additional CCTV of the UPS Flight 2976 crash. People on the ground here were incredibly lucky. pic.twitter.com/QcyMGJrNhf — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) November 5, 2025

Other footage appeared to show a fire around one of the plane’s engines as it took off from the airport, which houses UPS Worldport—the shipping company’s global air hub which processes more than 2 million packages daily.

The aircraft reached an altitude of 175 feet and a speed of 184 knots before it descended, according to Flightradar24 data. According to FAA records, the freighter involved in the crash was 34 years old.

It was carrying around 220,000 pounds, or 38,000 gallons, of jet fuel, according to officials.

The fully fueled plane crashed shortly after takeoff. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

The cause of the crash remains unclear. An investigation into the incident will be led by the National Transportation Safety Board, which is deploying a team to the site.

UPS said in a statement it is “terribly saddened by the accident tonight in Louisville”, adding that “at this time, we have not confirmed any injuries/casualties.”

Beshear said on X “this is going to be a tough day for Kentucky after yesterday’s deadly plane crash…”

The governor said 16 different families have reported loved ones unaccounted for. “A significant search and rescue mission was underway overnight, which is continuing this morning,” he wrote Wednesday morning.

“Please continue to pray for the families affected and all of Louisville and Kentucky.”

The governor said businesses Kentucky Petroleum Recycling and Grade A Auto Parts were impacted by the deadly crash.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear attends an emergency meeting to prepare for a press conference at Louisville Metro Hall. Stephen Cohen/Getty Images

Beshear also warned people against visiting the crash site.

“Anyone who has seen the images and the video knows how violent this crash is,” he told a press briefing. “There are still dangerous things that are flammable, that are potentially explosive.”

The crash site will be “an ongoing active scene for the next several days,” said Louisville Metro Police Dept. Chief Paul Humphrey. “We don’t know how long it’s going to take to render that scene safe for the investigation to take place.”