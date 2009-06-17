Dealers Stuff Sharks with Cocaine

Give them an ‘A’ for effort: Mexican authorities seized over a ton of cocaine on Tuesday that had been hidden inside more tan 20 shark carcasses. Those in charge of the shipment tried to say that the drug was a conserving agent. According to Reuters, “Drug gangs are coming up with increasingly creative ways of getting drugs into the United States—in sealed beer cans, religious statues and furniture—as Mexico's military cracks down on the cartels moving South American narcotics north.”