CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Dean McDermott Posts, Then Deletes, Announcement of Divorce from Tori Spelling
SECOND THOUGHTS?
Read it at Us Weekly
Canadian actor and TV personality Dean McDermott announced his divorce for actress Tori Spelling on Saturday—then promptly took it down, Us Weekly reported. “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” McDermott said in an Instagram post on Saturday. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.” Spelling, who starred in Beverly Hills, 90210, has been married to McDermott since 2006. The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for both McDermott and Spelling for comment.