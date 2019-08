It was 10:06 p.m. Wednesday when Democrats were finally asked about equal pay.

The question went to… Andrew Yang.

If night two in the CNN Detroit thunderdome made one thing clear, it was that no one had learned much from night one. The style had been slightly smoothed and the questions were not quite as pointed but the reality remained the same, with almost no questions about women's healthcare, abortion, childcare, family planning, equal rights, sex trafficking, or the plight of women.