Tony-Winning Broadway Star Weds Partner in ‘Sweaty’ Ceremony
FOR FOREVER
Broadway stars Ben Platt and Noah Galvin wed over the weekend in a Brooklyn ceremony. Vogue was there to document the occasion, as well as a handful of the couple’s closest actor friends. Prior to the Sunday ceremony at Pioneer Works in Red Hook, the couple hosted a Shabbat dinner and pizza party for their guests. Galvin tells the magazine that the wedding took 18 months to plan. The couple wore similar cream-colored outfits and were wed under a chuppah by Platt’s rabbi. “We were overwhelmed with love, sweaty, and sobbing most of the time,” said Platt. “We took our coats off halfway through—we were emotionally overheated.” The couple met in 2014 but didn’t start dating until January 2020. Prior to their New York nuptials, Platt popped the question in November 2022 and shared the news on Instagram. “He agreed to hang out forever,” the Tony-winner captioned a carousel of photos. Platt is known for his leading role in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. He reprised the part in the 2021 film adaptation. Galvin, known more for his TV work, also had a run in the successful production, taking over for Platt in 2017.