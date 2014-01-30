Death Penalty Ready for Tsarnaev

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at Boston Globe
Attorney General Eric Holder asked a federal court to givethe death penalty to accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev if he isconvicted in a trial this year. "The nature of the conduct at issue andthe resultant harm compel this decision," Holder said in a statement.Tsarnaev has been charged with Conspiracy to Use A Weapon of MassDestruction Resulting in Death; Use of A Weapon of MassDestruction Resulting in Death; Possession and Use of a Firearm Duringand in Relation to a Crime of Violence Resulting in Death; Conspiracyto Bomb a Place of Public Use Resulting in Death; Bombing of a Place ofPublic Use Resulting in Death; and Malicious Destruction of PropertyResulting in Personal Injury and Death. Good luck.