Death-Ray Terror Plot Uncovered in NY

Law-enforcement officials say they have uncovered a terror plot in which an alleged Ku Klux Klan member was trying to sell a mobile radiation device that would shoot a lethal radiation beam at unsuspecting targets. A federal complaint filed in Albany by the FBI states that Glendon Crawford, an industrial mechanic with General Electric, developed the device and then tried to sell it to Jewish groups and another branch of the KKK. Officials identified Eric Feight as a co-conspirator for agreeing to help Crawford develop the electronic controls for the machine.