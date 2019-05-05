Death Toll Climbs in Israel-Gaza Escalation, Pregnant Woman and Baby Among Those Killed

The death toll has risen in the latest wave of cross border Israel-Gaza violence. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported Sunday that nine Palestinians, including a pregnant mother and her baby, were killed in retaliatory airstrikes, according to NBC News. Israeli authorities say an Israeli man standing outside his home in Ashkelon was killed and three others seriously injured when a rocket from Gaza struck him early Sunday morning. The Israeli Health Ministry says 80 others have been injured or are suffering from stress-related ailments after more than 400 rockets were fired from Gaza over the last 24 hours. Israel officials say their ‘Iron Dome’ defense system has prevented more than 150 rockets from making landfall. The escalation in violence is the worst in the region since 2014.