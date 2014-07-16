Death Toll Hits 208 in Israel-Palestine

CHEAT SHEET
Israel continued its airstrikes on Wednesday, after Hamas rejected a ceasefire and launched 47 rockets at Israel. “Hamas chose to continue fighting and will pay the price for that decision,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. The death toll for the nine-day conflict has hit 208, many of which were civilians and children, and all but one a Palestinian. Before the Israeli airstrikes today, Gaza residents received phone calls and leaflets telling them to evacuate their homes.