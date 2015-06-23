Death Toll Hits 435 in Pakistan Heatwave

CHEAT SHEET
Authorities said on Monday another 309 people died as a heatwave continued to grip Pakistan's Sindh province. The searing temperatures have claimed 445 people since Saturday, according to a senior provincial government official. Sindh Health Minister Jam Mehtab Dahar said the government had declared a medical emergency in hospitals as temperatures reached 109 degrees. Karachi remains one of the hardest hit areas, with 301 of the 309 deaths reported on Monday.