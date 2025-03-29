Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Death Toll in Myanmar Quake Projected to Top 10,000

TRAGEDY
William Vaillancourt
Published 03.28.25 9:31PM EDT 
Myanmar
Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images

The estimated death toll from a 7.7-magnitude earthquake Friday that was centered in Myanmar, but which led to casualties in neighboring countries as well, is likely to be at least 10,000, according to models by the United States Geological Survey. The quake’s epicenter was only 10 miles from Mandalay, the war-torn country’s second-largest city, which has an estimated population of 1.5 million. A 6.4-magnitude aftershock occurred minutes later, according to the USGS, with less powerful ones striking over the following few hours. The densely populated region, combined with the integrity of structures, has factored into experts’ high fatality forecasts. In addition to Myanmar, damage also occurred in Bangkok, Thailand, with a partially built skyscraper tumbling down. The number dead from that alone is at least eight, with dozens more missing, authorities said. Shaking was also felt in Bangladesh, Vietnam, and China. Both the United Nations and the United States have indicated they will provide assistance.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Death Row Inmate Wants Leniency for Morbid Obesity
TOO BIG TO DIE
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.28.25 6:41PM EDT 
Michael Tanzi mugshot
Florida Department of Corrections

A death row inmate in Florida is asking for mercy due to his “morbid” obesity. Michael Tanzi, 48, wants “leniency” for his scheduled execution next month due to health issues including his weight. His lawyer’s appeal reads that Tanzi “is morbidly obese and suffers from severe chronic sciatica,” alongside “hyperlipidemia, uncontrolled hypertension, and gastroesophageal reflux disease.” According to NBC News, Tanzi claims that his lethal injection execution would violate the Constitution’s Eighth Amendment, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment. “The existing protocols for lethal injection do not contemplate the execution of someone with obesity and uncontrolled medical conditions, like Mr. Tanzi’s, that are likely to complicate the lethal injection process,” the appeal reads, according to the outlet. Tanzi was arrested in 2000 for kidnapping a woman, then killing her. Florida’s Attorney General denied the appeal, and wrote that his concerns were “meritless.” Despite the rejection, his lawyers are asking the court to undo the AG’s order.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Merrell’s New Shoe Lineup Is the Perfect Way to Kick Off Hiking Season
A STEP ABOVE
Davon Singh
Published 03.24.25 1:23PM EDT 
A woman wearing Merrell's Antora 4 trail shoes while hiking on a rocky trail. It's a sunny day with a few clouds in the sky.
Merrell

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After what felt like an endless winter, spring has finally sprung, which means hiking season is officially here. Whether you’re drawn to the breathtaking desert vistas of Arizona’s Devils Bridge Trail or the lush, tree-lined paths of Virginia’s Cascade Falls, your hiking shoes need to be up to the task—not only for the terrain but also for the shifting elevation while on the trail. Merrell’s new Nova 4 (men) and Antora 4 (women) hiking shoes are designed to tackle the challenge.

These new styles are a reimagined iteration of Merrell’s bestselling trail shoe, offering improved comfort and durability and blending a clean athletic design with functional features. The durable rubber outsoles provide unparalleled traction on all types of terrain, including hilly paths, rocky trails, dirt roads, and uneven surfaces.

Men's Nova 4
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Women's Antora 4
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The hiking shoes use lightweight foam for extra cushioning to ensure your every step is supported. The shoe’s bellows tongue keeps out debris, while the elastic lace keeper ensures your laces stay secure and out of the way. Plus, Merrell incorporates breathable, recycled materials for added comfort and sustainability.

If you’re due for a new pair of hiking shoes this spring, look no further than Merrell’s new styles.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals Assisted Suicide Experience
FINAL GOODBYE
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.28.25 6:11PM EDT 
Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna Fred Prouser/Fred Prouser/REUTERS

On the latest episode of her podcast, Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna has revealed that her 94-year-old father died by assisted suicide with the help of a “death doula.” The 61-year-old actress said that her father died in 2016 thanks to Oregon’s 1997 Death with Dignity Act, which allows terminally ill patients to end their lives with the help of medical assistance. “I never told this story at the time,” said Rinna. “I had just started the [Real Housewives of Beverly Hills] show, and I think it was just too painful.” An emotional Rinna said that watching her father die was a “surreal” experience and that she didn’t feel like she was in her body. Her father had to administer his own medication: “pick up the juice, or whatever, to drink it themselves,” said Rinna, adding that he was frustrated when there was a two-day delay in receiving the medication because he was “in pain” and “really unhappy.” Rinna said the experience was “nothing gruesome” and her father just went to sleep in a “very peaceful” way. Although it’s a “very humane” way to go, she said, “it didn’t feel awful, but it felt awful.”

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Star Who Backed RFK Jr. ‘Almost Died’ Going Vegan
BORN AGAIN CARNIVORE
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.28.25 3:46PM EDT 
Published 03.28.25 2:37PM EDT 

Actress and model Jenny McCarthy, who endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 2024, said she’s switching to a carnivore diet after she “almost died” being a vegan. The 52-year-old, who is also a well-known anti-vaxxer, revealed on Maria Menounos’ Heal Squad podcast Tuesday that she became “very ill” after following the vegan diet. “I tried vegan and I almost died. I became so ill. I was exhausted and fatigued. I was a mess.” Veganism revolves around eating plants, grains, nuts and fruits, abstaining from any food that comes from animals, such as honey, meat, eggs, and dairy. McCarthy claimed that this carbohydrate-heavy diet plan was making her feel like she was “literally dying.” She is also allergic to soy, which many vegans gravitate to as a source of protein. As a result, she decided to make the switch to the “zero carb” carnivore diet. Harvard Health states that a carnivore diet “only allows consumption of meat, poultry, eggs, seafood, fish, some dairy products, and water,” excluding all fruits, grains, vegetables, seeds, legumes, and nuts. The actress has also spoken out about her belief that vaccines may cause autism, a claim which has been debunked by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2007, she revealed that her autistic son, Evan, was diagnosed with autism when he was three-years-old. While McCarthy has moved to soften her stance on vaccines over the years, she and former New Kids on the Block husband Donnie Wahlberg have appeared on anti-vax programs in the past including The Highwire.

Read it at The Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

HP’s Newest Laser Printer Offers Powerful, Reliable Performance Without the Headaches
PAPER CHASE
Scouted Staff
Published 03.20.25 1:07PM EDT 
HP printer displayed in office setting
HP

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re cranking out work in a home office or sharing space with colleagues, an effective printer is a must-have in any professional setting; you need something that will get the job done without any unexpected hiccups or headaches. HP has been one of the go-to printing names for years, and its new flagship Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer sees the brand once again setting the standard for quality and reliability.

HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer
See At HP$289

The HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer is built to provide high-quality laser printing that you can count on. With its lightning-fast printing speeds and simple, time-saving shortcuts that make it easy to complete common tasks, this machine is as efficient as it is effective. The printer comes equipped with all of the features you’d expect (and need) for your daily to-dos: reliable WiFi, USB compatibility, and integral features like scanning, copying, and automatic two-sided printing. Plus, its compact size makes it perfect for small work teams of up to seven people. With a reasonable price tag just south of $300, this is the perfect investment to make in your productivity—grab yours today.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Poll Shows Who Trump Voters Think Should Resign Over Signal Leak
FIRE HIM
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.28.25 2:40PM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump.
U.S. President Donald Trump. Pool/Getty Images

The verdict is in on who Republican voters think should resign over the Signal leak, according to a poll by J.L. Partners for the Daily Mail. This follows the bombshell revelations by Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, who was accidentally added to a group chat about bombing Houthi targets in Yemen by Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed the exact time for the attack in the group chat. Although the attack on March 15 was successful, voters are not pleased with the lack of precaution showed by Trump’s national security team. The poll reveals that 38 percent of Republicans think Hegseth needs to resign, with only 33 percent supporting him and the rest unsure. While Waltz was the one who added Goldberg, only 33 percent of Republicans say he needs to go and 32 percent saying he should stay. “The Signal drama seems to have cut past the usual battle lines, and the public thinks it a sackable offense regardless of their politics,” J.L. Partners co-founder James Johnson told the Daily Mail.

Read it at The Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Anna Wintour Reveals the Most Influential Couple in Fashion
FASHION FORWARD
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.28.25 4:12PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: Anna Wintour arrives to the opening of "Othello" on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: Anna Wintour arrives to the opening of "Othello" on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images

Anna Wintour revealed why she thinks Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are one of the most influential couples in fashion, Entertainment Tonight reported. The Vogue editor-in-chief also shared her thoughts on the 2025 Met Gala scheduled for May 5. The theme for the Costume Institute Benefit this year is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. A$AP Rocky will co-host the event alongside Wintour, actor Colman Domingo, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, and singer Pharrell Williams. Wintour not only explained how much she admires Rihanna and the rapper, but also how the pair made an impact on the fashion industry. “Well, I mean, first of all, they’re very talented, they’re very brilliant, I think they have wonderful values, and they have an enormous amount of style,” Wintour said. “I actually talked to A$AP Rocky yesterday about what he was going to wear, but no clue on what she’s going to wear yet.” The editor-in-chief also shared why she is excited for this year’s theme, saying “I think it’s wonderful that the museum is putting a spotlight on menswear for the first time in a long time, and also the amazing talent of many Black designers and for me, it’s a joy and an honor to work at the Met.”

Read it at Entertainment Tonight

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Marvel Actor’s Friend Presumed Dead After Surfing Trip
‘DEVESTATED’
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.28.25 4:16PM EDT 
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Chris Hemsworth attends the European Premiere of "Transformers One" at Cineworld Leicester Square on September 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images)
Chris Hemsworth. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The search for a Queensland, Australia police inspector who went missing while surfing has been called off after a three-day effort that included help from his friend, Thor star Chris Hemsworth. Jay Notaro, 45, was reportedly surfing in New South Wales when he disappeared on Tuesday morning. His surfboard was found washed up on the shore with its leg-rope attached. Hemsworth, who frequently surfed with Notaro, was spotted speaking to authorities near the beach on Wednesday. The air and land search was called off on Friday, with Notaro’s father mourning his son’s disappearance in a social media. “The family is of course naturally devastated. This hole in our lives will never be filled. We are heart broken. Such a tragic accident,” he wrote, reported News.com.au. Notaro’s father went on to thank police and “all the friends and colleagues that attended to help in any way they could.” Dan Purdie, the Queensland minister for police and emergency services, posted a tribute on Facebook, remembering Notaro as a “dedicated officer who lived and breathed the values of our police.”

Read it at News.com.au

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
New England Patriots Super Bowl Champ Dies at 51
ALL-AMERICAN
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.27.25 4:33PM EDT 
Published 03.27.25 2:11PM EDT 
Matt Stevens of the New England Patriots poses for a picture after Superbowl XXXVI at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Matt Stevens of the New England Patriots poses for a picture after Superbowl XXXVI at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Al Bello/Getty Images

Super Bowl winner Matt Stevens has died. He was 51. Early in his football career, Stevens started out as a two-time All-American at Appalachian State, helping his team reach the Southern Conference Championship in 1995. He was inducted into the university’s hall of fame before he made his way to the NFL, where the Buffalo Bills selected him as a safety in the third round of the 1996 draft. He then went on to play for eight more years in the league, jumping around from the Philadelphia Eagles to then play for Washington, before landing himself a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots in 2001. He ended his career playing for the Houston Texans up until his retirement in 2003. A few years later in 2007, the Super Bowl champ got into a motorcycle accident and broke his spinal cord, paralyzing him from the waist down. Four years later, Stevens received special leg braces that allowed him to move around once more. Stevens was born in Chapel Hill, N.C., and is featured in Chapel Hill High School’s hall of fame. The ex-NFL player is survived by his parents, brother, and two children. A memorial service will be held on March 28 in Chapell Hill, N.C., according to his obituary. No cause of death has been revealed yet.

Read it at The New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Kick Back and Unwind With a Free Pack of These Bestselling Gummies
CBDEAL
Scouted Staff
Published 03.27.25 1:15PM EDT 
Lazarus Naturals's Sleep Gummies on a table next to a glass vase, pink sleep mask, and clock.
Lazarus Naturals

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Gummies are a quick and tasty way to enjoy the calming effects of CBD. If you’re looking for a CBD restock, you’re in luck. Today, you can get your hands on some premium CBD gummies for free from the premium CBD brand, Lazarus Naturals. The brand was founded in 2014 and has been on a mission to make high-quality and effective CBD products accessible, effective, and fun. Right now, get your hands on one of Lazarus Naturals’ bestselling CBD gummies for free via this giveaway. The only things you need to do are input your email address and pay for shipping. The packs contain ten gummies, each one packed with 25mg of CBD.

Try Lazarus Naturals CBD Gummies for FREE
See At Amazon

After providing your email address, you’ll be presented with three of Lazarus Natural’s bestselling gummies to choose from: Sleep, Calm, and Turmeric. The Sleep gummies come in a refreshing lemon mango flavor and use a combination of CBN and CBD to ensure you effortlessly fall (and stay asleep). With their sweet-tart huckleberry taste, the Calm gummies promote rest and relaxation after a stressful day. Finally, the Turmeric gummies may help provide relief from pain and inflammation; use them after a workout or before bed. Once you make your choice, the discount is automatically applied. All you have to do to get your free CBD gummies is pay for shipping. Enjoy!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Why Dennis Quaid Owes His Classic Biopic Performance to Cocaine
GOODNESS GRACIOUS
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 03.28.25 3:11PM EDT 
Published 03.28.25 3:10PM EDT 
Dennis Quaid smiling
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount+

Dennis Quaid, 70, revealed that the secret behind his piano skills in 1989’s Great Balls of Fire!, in which he portrayed music legend Jerry Lee Lewis, was 12 hours a day of practice—and cocaine. The star told Business Insider Friday, “I had plenty of time to prepare for it, a year,” but he was determined to “look like I knew what I was doing.” Quaid, who more recently portrayed President Ronald Reagan in a very different biopic, ultimately let slip that since he “was also on cocaine... that made it a little simpler to be at the piano 12 hours at a time.” The actor’s been open about his battle with addiction before, telling Today in 2018, “I was basically doing cocaine pretty much on a daily basis during the ‘80s,” and noting that when he grew up in the 60s and 70s, “there was a completely different attitude” about the drug. But the addiction began to take a toll on him and his career, he recalled to People in 2023, “I remember going home and having a white light experience that I saw myself either dead or in jail or losing everything I had, and I didn’t want that.” Having kicked the habit, the actor now looks back gratefully on the benefit to his performance, though he issued the stark warning anyone who wants to emulate his approach: “I’m not advocating to take cocaine to learn how to play the piano… You will wind up in a bad place.

Read it at Business Insider

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Will Smith Raps About Slapping Chris Rock in New Album
THIS SLAPS
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.28.25 2:08PM EDT 

After a 20-year hiatus from releasing albums, Will Smith made his comeback Friday—and wastes no time rapping about slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. His new album, Based on a True Story, opens with Int. Barbershop - Day, a skit song featuring Smith and others as characters gossiping about the infamous incident, which came after a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. “I heard he down bad / I heard he won the Oscar, but had to give it back / And you know they only made him do that s--- because he’s Black,” the song goes. Later, it references the now-notorious line, “Keep my wife’s name out your f---ing mouth,” that Smith shouted after slapping Rock on live TV. While the actor and musician has since apologized for the slap, calling his behavior “unacceptable” in an emotional video, he sounded less remorseful on the album’s next track, “You Lookin’ for Me?”, rapping, “Took a lot / I’m back on top / Y’all gon’ have to get acclimated / Won’t stop my s--- still hot even though I won’t get nominated.” Smith resigned from the Academy and was given a 10-year ban from the Oscars after the incident.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
PoliticsPete Hegseth Sparks Outrage With Wild New Arabic Tattoo
Liam Archacki
PoliticsU.S. Officials Learned What Greenlanders Think of Usha Vance Visit in Most Humiliating Way Possible
Janna Brancolini
TrumplandInfluencer Paid by Russia Added to White House Press Pool
Janna Brancolini
OpinionWhy Fallen Hero Shows What’s Rotten About JD Vance’s Denmark Smear
Michael Daly
Politics‘MAGA Junkie’ Fired in DOGE Cuts Now Regrets Voting for Trump: ‘I Expected Better’
Leigh Kimmins