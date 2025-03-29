Death Toll in Myanmar Quake Projected to Top 10,000
The estimated death toll from a 7.7-magnitude earthquake Friday that was centered in Myanmar, but which led to casualties in neighboring countries as well, is likely to be at least 10,000, according to models by the United States Geological Survey. The quake’s epicenter was only 10 miles from Mandalay, the war-torn country’s second-largest city, which has an estimated population of 1.5 million. A 6.4-magnitude aftershock occurred minutes later, according to the USGS, with less powerful ones striking over the following few hours. The densely populated region, combined with the integrity of structures, has factored into experts’ high fatality forecasts. In addition to Myanmar, damage also occurred in Bangkok, Thailand, with a partially built skyscraper tumbling down. The number dead from that alone is at least eight, with dozens more missing, authorities said. Shaking was also felt in Bangladesh, Vietnam, and China. Both the United Nations and the United States have indicated they will provide assistance.
