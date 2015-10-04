Debris Spotted in Search for Cargo Ship

The U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday discovered a 225-square-mile debris field in its search for the missing cargo ship El Faro in the Caribbean Sea. The Florida-based ship, which carried a crew of 28 Americans and five Polish nationals, vanished near the Bahamas on Thursday as Hurricane Joaquin ripped through the area. Styrofoam, wood, cargo and other items were found just hours after the Coast Guard reported finding other debris, including oil sheen, life jackets and containers in the same area. TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico, which owns the ship, said a container that "appears to be from the El Faro" was recovered, but there was no confirmation that any of the missing objects belong to the ship. The crew had to endure 150-mph gusts, 30-foot waves and torrential rains, according to Chief Petty Officer Bobby Nash.
