Decapitated Snake Bites Its Own Tail

Yes, there's a video. After a "copperhead" snake had been killed and its head was severed, the reptile began to attack its own body out of instinct—and it was all documented. Sam Billiter of Alabama quickly uploaded the footage to YouTube with the caption, "After decapitation this snake bit it's own butt!" Billiter described the scene on camera as being "pretty wild" and "crazy," while also laughing in the background. It's not uncommon for a snake's reflexives to remain in tact after it dies, but nothing quite like this has ever been reported.