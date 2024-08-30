We Want Giuliani’s Yankees Rings: Defamed Election Workers

Former Donald Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani is under increased pressure to pay a $146 million judgment after two Georgia election workers successfully sued the disgraced and disbarred attorney for defamation last year.

CNN reported Friday that lawyers for Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss have asked a federal judge for control over a laundry list of Giuliani’s personal assets that can be liquidated to pay damages. On the list were over two-dozen designer watches, a Mercedes-Benz, an estimated $6 million condo in New York, a $3.5 million condo in Florida and a trove of sports memorabilia including New York Yankees World Series rings.

If the court order is approved, Giuliani will have seven days to turn everything over.

In the filing, Freeman and Moss’ lawyers also laid claim to Giuliani’s future earnings, which would include payments he said he has yet to receive from the 2020 Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Giuliani filed for bankruptcy immediately after he was found liable for defaming the election workers, having publicly accused them of ballot fraud in the 2020 election. However, that filing was also challenged by Freeman and Moss’ lawyers, who alleged that the former New York mayor was committing “bankruptcy crimes.”

Giuliani representative Ted Goodman said the defamation lawsuit was “designed to censor and bully the mayor,” and added that Freeman and Moss’ lawyers have taken “steps designed to harass and intimidate Mayor Rudy Giuliani” with the latest court request.