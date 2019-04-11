Defense Department Personnel Spent $300,000 at Trump Properties
U.S. Department of Defense personnel spent more than $300,000 on lodging, restaurants, and other amenities at properties bearing the Trump name from the beginning of Donald Trump’s presidency through November 2018, CNN reports. Workers racked up thousands at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, and the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Internal agency documents obtained by CNN show that $173,000 was charged to Defense Department travel cards at Trump properties from October 2017 to November 2018, on top of another $138,000 spent on Visa cards from January 2017 to August 2017. Even though other U.S. presidents have traveled with military aides, critics contend that Trump’s privately owned businesses should not profit from government funds. in a statement to CNN, a Trump Organization spokesperson said: “The Trump Organization does not profit whatsoever from any government officials staying at our properties. The rates we charge for government personnel are on an ‘at cost’ basis. There is no profit made by the Trump Organization.”