U.S. Defense Secretary: Hamas Attacks ‘Worse Than What I Saw With ISIS’
‘DISGUSTING ACTS’
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday said that the atrocities committed by Hamas are “worse than what I saw with ISIS.” Speaking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a meeting in Tel Aviv, Austin said: “We’re with you, Mr. Prime Minister.” “As the president said, we have your back and, you know, it’s an awful week. These are disgusting acts by this terrorist group.” He went on to say he was “the guy that initially put the ISIS campaign together, and I know a lot about ISIS, and this is worse than what I saw with ISIS.” “Hamas is ISIS,” Netanyahu replied. After talks with Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Austin said: “In encountering ISIS I felt as if we were staring evil in the eye—it was truly evil. “And what we’ve seen from Hamas, it takes that evil to another level.”