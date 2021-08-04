CHEAT SHEET
COVID Vaccine to Be Mandatory for All Active-Duty Troops: Report
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is poised to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all active-duty U.S. troops, a move that could come as early as this week, according to CNN. An unnamed defense official told the news outlet the defense secretary’s “inclination is towards making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory,” just days after President Biden revealed he had asked defense officials to “look into how and when” to make the vaccine a requirement in the military. The move would require a presidential waiver, as the currently available COVID-19 vaccines have yet to receive full approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Austin is said to have already met with military medical authorities to discuss logistics.