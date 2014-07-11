Deficit Smallest of Obama’s Term

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ABC News
The U.S. government recorded a budget surplus of $71 billion in June, putting it on track to reach its lowest annual deficit since 2008. The deficit for the first nine months of the year adds up to $366 billion, 28 percent lower than the same period in 2013. The Congressional Budget Office predicts a $492 billion deficit for the full budget year ending Sept. 30, which would be the smallest shortfall since 2008. That year, the deficit reached $458.6 billion, which was then a record high.