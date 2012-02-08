DeGeneres Addresses Antigay Campaign

Ellen DeGeneres slammed One Million Moms for launching a campaign against her JCPenney partnership. On her show on Wednesday, DeGeneres said she stands for “honesty, equality, kindness, compassion, treating people the way you want to be treated, and helping those in need.” One Million Moms, an affiliate of the American Family Association, has launched a campaign against JCPenney for not being “neutral in the culture war,” saying that JCPenney’s business would suffer because of DeGeneres’s sexuality and that “most of its customers have traditional values.” Instead of abandoning DeGeneres, JCPenney teamed up with GLAAD and issued a statement calling DeGeneres “one of the most fun and vibrant people in entertainment today, with great warmth and a down-to-earth attitude.” DeGeneres got another unexpected supporter: Bill O’Reilly, who said Wednesday that One Million Moms’ campaign is a “witch hunt.”
