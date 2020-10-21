Delaware DOJ Punts Rudy’s Latest Hunter Biden Claim to FBI, Citing ‘Credibility’ Questions
HOT POTATO
Hours after Rudy Giuliani publicly claimed that he’d turned over a computer belonging to Hunter Biden that contained “numerous pictures of underage girls” to the Delaware State Police, Delaware authorities punted the matter to the FBI, citing “credibility” questions. “In light of ongoing questions about the credibility of these claims and multiple reports that the FBI is investigating their veracity, law enforcement is referring this matter to the FBI,” the Delaware Department of Justice told The Daily Beast in a statement about the Trump lawyer’s latest allegation. Giuliani had made the claim in an interview with Newsmax just a few hours earlier on Tuesday, providing no evidence.
Claiming to have obtained the younger Biden’s hard drive, the former New York City mayor has appeared to go to greater and greater lengths in recent days to level new shocking allegations against the son of Trump’s Democratic opponent in the upcoming election, apparently in the hopes that one of the many unsubstantiated claims might stick. While Giuliani and other Trump allies initially alleged that the younger Biden used his father’s position in the Obama administration to clinch shady business deals in Ukraine and China, Giuliani has recently changed tack and leaned into his portrayal of Hunter Biden as a drug addict with “disgusting sexual behavior.”