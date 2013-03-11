Delhi Rape Suspect Hangs Himself

CHEAT SHEET
The main suspect in the brutal gang rape of a young woman in Delhi has allegedly committed suicide in jail. Prison authorities say that the 33-year-old man—one of six charged with raping and fatally beating a woman on a bus in December—hanged himself from the grills of his high-security cell using only his clothes. At the time, however, there were other inmates present, as well as a guard. While the man is said to have been on suicide watch, the jail is being blamed for lax security. The man’s father says that his son was murdered—and that he had been threatened many times while incarcerated.