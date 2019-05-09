Delta Air Lines Urges Employees to Buy Video Games Instead of Paying Union Dues

Delta Airlines has come under fire for apparently spreading anti-union messaging that tells employees to buy more video games instead of paying union dues. A Twitter user posted a photo of the anti-union poster on Thursday. “Union dues cost around $700 a year. A new video game system with the latest hits sounds like fun,” the poster purportedly reads. “Put your money towards that instead of paying dues to the union.” The poster also adds, “It’s your money.” Delta has previously been criticized for its anti-union messaging, particularly for depicting union leaders as “fat cats” and claiming the union would violate employees' privacy.