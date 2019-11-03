CHEAT SHEET

    Delta Airlines to Reinstate Deleted Same-Sex Love Scenes

    William O’Connor

    Travel Editor

    Ginnette Riquelme/Reuters

    Delta Air Lines says that same-sex love scenes were “unnecessarily excluded” from Booksmart and Rocketman airing on its planes, and they will be restored. The controversy exploded when director Olivia Wilde tweeted that the version of Booksmart (which she directed) she watched while flying was missing a lesbian kissing scene. "What message is this sending to viewers and especially to women?" Wilde said. "That their bodies are obscene? That their sexuality is shameful?" Before, Delta had been criticized on social media for airing a version of Rocketman that edited out a same-sex scene as well. This is despite the airline admitting that the cut scenes were "well within" their own guidelines, according to a spokesman’s statement to CNN. The airline also said it didn’t ask for edits to the film, but that the edited versions offered to its staffers had the scenes cut out.

