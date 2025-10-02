Delta Air Lines Jets Collide in Scary NYC Airport Crash

Two passenger jets have collided while taxiing at LaGuardia Airport, injuring one person.

There were 101 passengers and crew on board the two Delta Air Lines jets crashed on the runway.

A flight attendant sustained a minor injury in the incident and was taken to the hospital.

One of the Delta Endeavor planes after the accident at LaGuardia. CBS screengrab

Both planes were from a Delta subsidiary, Endeavor Air. Delta has called the incident a “low-speed collision” between Endeavor Air Flight 5047, which was arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Endeavor Flight 5155, which was due to depart for Roanoke, Virginia.

The cause of the collision is still unknown. Delta said they believe the wing of Flight 5155 made contact with the fuselage of Flight 5047.

“Delta teams at our New York-LaGuardia hub are working to ensure our customers are taken care of after two Delta Connection aircraft operated by Endeavor Air were involved in a low-speed collision during taxi,” Delta said in a statement.

“Delta will work with all relevant authorities to review what occurred, as the safety of our customers and people comes before all else. We apologize to our customers for the experience.”

The airline stated that Endeavor Flight 5155 was carrying 32 people, including four crew members, while Endeavor Flight 5047 was carrying 61 people, also with four staff members.

Passengers from both planes were deplaned and returned to Terminal C by bus.