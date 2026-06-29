Delusional Trump, 80, Posts Unhinged 6.47 AM Response to Nightmare Polls

President Donald Trump has boasted of having his “Highest Poll Numbers Ever” despite a run of surveys showing his approval rating has cratered to the lowest point since he returned to office.

The 80-year-old president fired off the claim at 6.47 a.m. Monday, insisting on Truth Social that his numbers are now “Even Higher Than Election Day, November 5th.” He added, without further context: “This despite the fact that, IRAN WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.”

Trump’s brag represents almost the perfect inverse of what pollsters have actually found. Analysis by The New York Times put his current average approval rating at just 38 percent and disapproval rating at 58 percent, for a net of -21.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

That’s the average. Some surveys, including one conducted by NPR, PBS News, and Marist between June 8 and 11, have pushed the president as low as 36—the lowest reading of his current term.

The White House declined to identify which—if any—of the 896 polls analyzed by the Times, all taken since he retook office last year, Trump was referring to in his early morning post.

Trump has taken a drubbing in the polls since Iran's closure of a vital oil corridor in the Persian Gulf sent U.S. gas prices skyrocketing. Stringer/REUTERS

The economy appears to have dragged Trump down more than any other area in which voters believe he is failing. Poll respondents across the political spectrum have consistently named grocery bills, rent, and gas prices as their top concerns.

The president himself has all but conceded that link, telling reporters earlier this month that he signed his peace deal with Iran because he “didn’t want to see an economic catastrophe.”

The agreement traces back to the war he ordered on February 28, when U.S. and Israeli forces launched the first in a series of attacks that have claimed thousands of lives, plunged the Middle East into crisis, and sent global energy prices skyrocketing.

A ceasefire took hold in April, and in June, Trump signed a memorandum of understanding in which Tehran pledged not to build or acquire nuclear weapons in exchange for heavy financial concessions from the U.S.

Average gas prices have inched down to below $4 dollars for the first time since late March, but the deal now hangs by a thread.

U.S. and Iranian forces traded strikes for four straight days over the weekend after Trump accused Tehran of a “foolish violation” of terms. Iran has warned that further breaches would “result in the complete halt of all diplomatic processes.”