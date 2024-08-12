Dem Ad: Republican ‘Perverts’ Will Gut Medicare Except for Viagra

A Democratic group known for its provocative videos has a new ad that paints Republicans as perverts who would shrink health care for seniors—except, that is, for those suffering from erectile dysfunction.

The ad from Progress Action Fund, shared first with the Daily Beast, shows a hospital patient flatlining, with a doctor insisting he needs to be rushed into surgery. Suddenly, an elderly man in a suit appears in the room to stop her.

“I’m your Republican congressman,” the man says. “Now that we’re in charge, we defunded Medicare, and we’re not paying for this surgery.“

The doctor says the patient is dying, and that the congressman needs to leave the hospital.

“I won the last election,” he replies, an eerie smile crossing his lips. “I’m not going anywhere. But don’t worry, we made sure Medicare still covers Viagra. And I need a refill.”

Progress Action Fund says it is running the 30-second ad, titled “GOP: Grand Old Perverts,” along with three older ones, on streaming services, connected TVs and online platforms as part of a $250,000 buy in the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) will promote the spot on social media, according to the group.

The new ad strikes a similar tone to the group’s previous videos. One viral spot portrays a Republican congressman snatching a condom away from a couple in their bedroom, saying his party is banning birth control. Another shows a self-identified GOP lawmaker lording over a young rape victim’s hospital bed, saying the government has banned all abortions and he’ll be watching the girl to make sure she “doesn’t do anything illegal.”

Progress Action Fund’s latest video highlights one of the most popular federal entitlement programs. Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted he would protect Medicare, but proposed slashing spending during his presidency and signaled more openness to cuts this year. Other Republicans, including Project 2025 leaders, have supported significant changes to the program.

The ad meshes with attacks Kamala Harris’ campaign and other Democrats are lobbing at Republicans, thanks to Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who got the gig after labeling Trump and JD Vance “weird.” In a video released Sunday, Walz suggested that the Republican ticket wants to get between Americans and their doctors.

Progress Action Fund praised the weird-and-creepy attacks from the Harris-Walz campaign as a welcome departure from the threat-to-democracy approach.

“The Republican Party is led by weird old men who are committed to defunding Medicare and taking healthcare away from millions of Americans,” Progress Action Fund founder Joe Jacobson said. “The American people have made it very clear: they do not want creepy, disgusting Republicans invading their bedroom, invading their doctor’s office, or invading any part of their lives telling them what to do.”