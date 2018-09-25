Dem Candidate in Michigan Accused of Embezzling $100,000 From Politician Who Endorsed Her

A Democratic candidate running for state representative in Michigan’s 39th House District is being urged to drop out of the race after a politician who’d endorsed her alleged that she embezzled $100,000 from his campaign. Jennifer Suidan, 34, is accused of embezzling the funds from Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner’s campaign while working at a law firm. Suidan has not yet commented on the allegation and has been silent about the claims on social media. But Brandon Dillon, the chairman of the Michigan Democratic Party, led the charge in calling for Suidan to quit the race. “There is no excuse for these actions, whether committed during a campaign or as a private citizen,” Dillon said in a statement Monday. At a press conference, Meisner told reporters he’d recently noticed “significant irregularities in the record keeping of my campaign committee.” “It now appears that the committee’s designated record keeper, Jennifer Suidan, misappropriated money from my campaign,” he said, adding that he was withdrawing his endorsement for her campaign.
