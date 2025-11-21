Dem Reveals Terrifying Security Situation After Trump Demands Her Execution

A Democratic senator whom President Donald Trump said should be executed for sedition revealed that the attacks immediately triggered hundreds, if not thousands, of threats against her.

“Capitol police came to us and said, ‘We’re going to put you on 24/7 security,’” Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan told MS NOW’s Chris Hayes. “We’ve got law enforcement out in front of my house.”

Slotkin was one of six Democratic lawmakers with military or intelligence experience who appeared in a video reminding service members that they took an oath to uphold the Constitution, and that they can refuse to follow illegal orders under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

“Know that we have your back, because now, more than ever, the American people need you,” the lawmakers said.

President Trump accused Democratic lawmakers of sedition for encouraging members of the military to uphold their oath to the Constitution. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Trump responded by writing on Truth Social, “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” He also reposted a supporter who wrote, “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!”

Slotkin, 49, is a former CIA analyst who served in Iraq and became a senior adviser at the State Department.

Slotkin said she had occasionally received threats before, but that after Trump targeted her, she received an avalanche of threatening calls, emails, and texts, and was the subject of threatening online posts.

Sen. Mark Kelly said he was concerned about his safety and that of his wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt in 2011. Patrick F. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

“I think for all of us, it has fundamentally changed our security situation,” she said.

Another lawmaker who appeared in the video, retired U.S. Navy captain and astronaut Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that he, too, was concerned.

“I never expected that after serving 25 years in the Navy, flying combat missions over Iraq and Kuwait, flying the space shuttle, that now I’ve got to worry about my personal safety and that of my wife, Gabby Giffords, who was already nearly assassinated, because of something the president said,” he said.

Giffords, 55, was shot in the head during a constituent event Arizona in 2011 while serving in the House of Representatives. Six people were killed in the shooting, and Giffords barely survived.

Slotkin told MS NOW that the president was trying to intimidate people who criticize him and intimidate members of his own party so they keep quiet.

“He can wield that on some, but it just doesn’t work for people who have served and have done other dangerous things in our lives,” she said.

The video also features Pennsylvania Reps. Chris Deluzio, who served in the U.S. Navy, and Chrissy Houlahan, who was with the Air Force, as well as former intelligence officer Rep. Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, and former paratrooper and Army Ranger Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado.

While some Republicans have condemned the president’s attacks, the White House and much of the MAGA universe have doubled down on the threats by claiming the Democratic lawmakers were encouraging military members to ignore lawful orders, which they very much were not.