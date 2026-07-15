Dem Issues Sharp Warning to Goon Before Trump Speech

Sen. Jon Ossoff issued a grave warning for a senior Trump official following reports that President Trump is going to attempt to declare Ossoff’s 2020 election win illegitimate.

The president announced in a Monday Truth Social post that he would be addressing the nation at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Trump did not provide any clues about the subject of his address, but MS NOW White House reporter Jake Traylor said that the primetime address would cover “newly declassified intelligence reports that the White House asserts reveal plans by foreign nations to interfere in the 2020 election.”

Trump’s insistence that the 2020 election was stolen from him would impact both Georgia senators, Ossoff and his colleague, Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Asked about the president’s upcoming speech during a Tuesday night appearance on MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, Ossoff said that Trump is trying to “create some pretext for an abuse of federal power, trying to create cover for state and local allies to get up to no good in those jurisdictions, and try to lay the groundwork for some kind of potential challenge to the results.”

He went on to issue a warning to others in the White House, telling Psaki, “If you’re working in the Trump administration right now, if you’re, say, CIA director John Ratcliffe, and you see what’s about to happen—that they’re gonna selectively declassify some nonsense to try to lay the foundation for some kind of mischief—this is the last chance to jump ship and speak out, because you will be forever tainted by your association with these kinds of shenanigans.”

MS NOW

“The bottom line is that this is a real and live threat to voting rights in the United States right now, and perhaps the most significant we’ve faced since the 1960s,” Ossoff said of Trump’s scheme.

Trump has boosted conspiracy theories surrounding the legitimacy of the 2020 election for years, with the most significant result being the attack on the Capitol by outraged supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.

Since returning to power, Trump has tasked his underlings with seeking out whatever evidence they can to bolster his claims, including charging FBI Director Kash Patel with raiding voting offices across the country and even visiting election officials’ homes.

Georgia General Election 2020 ballots are loaded by the FBI onto trucks at the Fulton County Election HUB, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Union City, Ga., near Atlanta. AP

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill at a news conference on Tuesday, Ossoff revealed that most Republicans in Congress believe that Trump “has lost it” and will cost their party dearly in the upcoming midterm elections.

Asked what he would say to his Republican colleagues who supported the president’s attempts to challenge the result of the election, Ossoff said, “I don’t know of Republican colleagues who agree with the president on this. Privately, most elected Republicans in this building think the president has lost it and is dooming them to dismal losses this fall.”

Ossoff is running for re-election against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mike Collins, who has falsely claimed that President Joe Biden lost in Georgia in 2020.

“Let’s see how Mike Collins handles this now,” Ossoff said on Tuesday. “Mike Collins launched his general election campaign doubling down on 2020 election denialism. Now he not only has to defend doubling health insurance premiums for more than a million Georgians—he has to defend these conspiracy theories about the 2020 election that Georgia voters have rejected time and time again.”

Ossoff currently leads Collins by 13 points, and is particularly popular with Black voters, voters under the age of 30, and independents.

In a video shared to social media on Tuesday, Sen. Warnock warned that “Donald Trump is at war with American democracy, and Georgia is ground zero.”

“Georgia is the state of John Lewis,” Warnock continued, referring to the civil rights icon and longtime congressman whose funeral Warnock presided over in 2020. “We will not be intimidated. We are unmoved.”

Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock offers a benediction to close the service for the late Rep. John Lewis on July 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alyssa Pointer/Pool/Getty Images

“Mr. President, instead of focusing on your demented fantasies regarding the election in 2020, why don’t you do something about the high price of gas in 2026?” he continued.