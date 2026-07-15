Dem Spills What MAGA Senators Really Say About Trump

Sen. Jon Ossoff has revealed that most Republicans in Congress think Donald Trump “has lost it” and will drag their party down in the midterms.

Ossoff, 39, called a news conference on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to address what is expected to be part of the president’s primetime address in two days: the baseless claim that Ossoff’s 2020 election win was illegitimate, as was fellow Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock’s.

Ossoff was asked to comment on Republican lawmakers who agree with Trump going down this path.

Trump may embark on an extreme round of election denialism on Thursday. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

“What do you say to your Republican colleagues who may agree with the president on this?” he was asked.

Ossoff answered, “I don’t know of Republican colleagues who agree with the president on this. Privately, most elected Republicans in this building think the president has lost it and is dooming them to dismal losses this fall.”

Ossoff, whose re-election bid against Rep. Mike Collins has been buoyed by solid support among Black voters, independents, and young people, was then asked about his Trump-endorsed challenger, who has falsely claimed Biden lost Georgia in 2020.

Sen. Jon Ossoff’s profile is rising amid a string of viral speeches. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

“Let’s see how Mike Collins handles this now,” Ossoff said. “Mike Collins launched his general election campaign doubling down on 2020 election denialism. Now he not only has to defend doubling health insurance premiums for more than a million Georgians—he has to defend these conspiracy theories about the 2020 election that Georgia voters have rejected time and time again.”

Both of Georgia’s 2020 Senate elections were decided in early January runoffs. From November’s Election Day until then, Trump and his allies pushed conspiracy theories about voting in the state—meddling that some say damaged his candidates’ chances at the polls.

Looking to the midterms, Trump-aligned Republican candidates will have to contend with voters’ poor views on the economy and a war with Iran that Trump started.