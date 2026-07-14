Trump Hit With Humiliating Poll as His Crisis Spirals

Americans fear President Donald Trump has plunged the U.S. into a long-term war, with an overwhelming majority predicting the Iran conflict is far from over, according to a new poll.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll of 1,019 adults, conducted July 10–12, found 79 percent believe U.S. military involvement in Iran will “go on for an extended period of time,” up sharply from 65 percent in late March. Just 18 percent think the conflict will “end pretty quickly in a matter of weeks.”

Even among Republicans, 69 percent expect the war to continue for the long haul. The sentiment is shared by 91 percent of Democrats and 84 percent of Independents.

All this comes despite Trump’s constant assurances that his deeply unpopular war, which he started without congressional authorization, is almost over.

An NBC News review found at least 32 instances where Trump said the war was won or almost won.

But just last week, Trump said the 60-day ceasefire he negotiated with Iran was over. This followed a week of military escalation during which both sides launched attacks and Trump raised the prospect of once again sealing off the Strait of Hormuz, the shipping lane that is vital to global trade.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks.’ We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Since then, fighting has continued between the two countries, with the U.S. carrying out more strikes on Iran on Monday night and Tehran launching strikes at U.S. regional allies.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Central Command announced it would reimpose its naval blockade of Iranian ports at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, a move that immediately sent oil prices climbing to their highest level in a month.

Trump is reimposing the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Stringer/REUTERS

Amid the continued fighting, polls repeatedly show that Americans do not approve of the military strikes, and that they see no end in sight for rising prices.

According to the Reuters/Ipsos poll, only 37 percent of Americans approve of the strikes, while 60 percent expect the war to push gasoline prices even higher over the next year. Half say the conflict simply hasn’t been worth the cost.

Moody’s Analytics estimates the war has cost U.S. households a combined $100 billion—around $750 per household.

That is bad news for Trump and his party ahead of November’s midterms, when the cost of living will be at the front of voters’ minds. With economic conditions volatile, White House officials have been warning for months that rising gas prices could be the biggest weakness for the Republicans in November, and ultimately cost them control of the House.

“The toughest thing, too, is that we made gas prices the Achilles’ heel for (former President Joe) Biden and now it’s our own,” an unnamed adviser told Reuters in May.