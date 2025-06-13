Dem Explodes at GOP Rep on House Floor: ‘Get Some F***ing Balls!’

Democratic Rep. John Mannion launched a furious, expletive-filled tirade at one of his GOP colleagues on the House floor in an angry row over the manhandling of a California senator earlier in the day.

The New York congressman was heard shouting: “We’ve had enough! F---ing get over there and get some f---ing balls!” at Rep. Mike Lawler, stunning lawmakers into silence.

The off-screen outburst erupted shortly after the House had finished voting on a resolution. Conversations halted as dozens of lawmakers turned to watch the drama unfold. ADVERTISEMENT

“Tell them! Tell them! You know who I am!” Mannion yelled.

Sen. Alex Padilla said of his treatment that we "can only imagine" how the Trump administration is treating those detained in the Los Angeles community, David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

The incident came amid Democratic outrage over the forceful treatment of U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, who was dragged out of a press conference in Los Angeles hosted by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and handcuffed by Secret Service agents after interrupting her speech. The city has been the epicenter of a week of often violent protests against aggressive federal immigration raids.

Top Democrats quickly condemned the handling of Padilla. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the incident “reeks of totalitarianism,” while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called it a “sickening disgrace.”

Mannion’s tirade reportedly began when Lawler, who also represents a New York district, was speaking to California Rep. Jimmy Panetta on the Democratic side of the House floor, according to Axios. Lawler fired back with his own F-bomb, shouting: “F--- you! I have no idea what you’re talking about!”

Lawler later confirmed the voice heard during the floor outburst belonged to Mannion. In a post on X, he wrote: “John Mannion was entirely unhinged and unprofessional. That was a shameful display that exposed his complete lack of temperament. He should go seek help for anger management — and f--- off.”

John Mannion shocked lawmakers on both sides after tearing into Mike Lawler on the chamber floor. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

In a statement to The Hill, Mannion defended his outburst as an attempt “stop the rise of authoritarian government and the destruction of American democracy.”

“If making some noise on the House floor and calling out Trump enablers draws attention to what’s happening to our country right before our eyes—good. Today it’s roughing up and handcuffing a United States Senator and a politicized military patrolling the streets of American cities.”

“It’s the willing abandonment of the rule of law and a gross fealty to a want-to-be dictator who is tearing the country apart. None of this is normal or okay,” he added.