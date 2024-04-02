Dem Rep. Raúl Grijalva Reveals He’s Battling Cancer
‘DIFFICULT TO PROCESS’
Top House Democrat Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ) announced Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with cancer. The ranking member on the House Natural Resources Committee—who has served in Congress since 2002—said weeks ago he sought medical attention for a “persistent cough” which was initially diagnosed as pneumonia. After further testing and imaging, his physician discovered cancer, according to Grijalva’s statement. The 76-year-old lawmaker did not specify what type of cancer he’s been diagnosed with, and plans to continue working in Congress while he undergoes treatment. “This diagnosis has been difficult to process, but I am confident in the vigorous course of treatment that my medical team has developed, and I’ve begun my journey to fight this cancer,” he said.