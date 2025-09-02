Cheat Sheet
1

Dem Rep Who Led Trump’s Impeachment Won’t Seek Re-Election

RETIRING
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 09.02.25 1:11AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 24: U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) held a news conference to discuss the debt ceiling negotiations. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 24: U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) held a news conference to discuss the debt ceiling negotiations. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

U.S. Representative Jerry Nadler, 78, has said it’s time for a younger generation of Democrats to take the stage as he announced he will stand aside in the upcoming midterm elections. The liberal Democrat stalwart from New York served as Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, overseeing the attempted impeachment of Donald Trump in 2020. He also drafted the article of impeachment against Trump in 2021, accusing him of inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. “Watching the Biden thing really said something about the necessity for generational change in the party, and I think I want to respect that,” Nadler told The New York Times on Monday. Concerns over the age and health of political leaders have been heightened since President Joe Biden stepped aside during the 2024 election campaign. President Donald Trump is facing speculation about his own health. Bringing his 34-year congressional career to a close, Nadler is reportedly expected to support his former aide, Micah Lasher, 43, for the hotly contested Manhattan seat he represents. “I’m not saying we should change over the entire party,” Nadler said. “But I think a certain amount of change is very helpful, especially when we face the challenge of Trump and his incipient fascism.”

Read it at The New York Times

2
Two Planes in Horror Mid-Air Fatal Collision in Colorado
DEADLY CRASH
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 09.01.25 8:17PM EDT 
Published 09.01.25 8:14PM EDT 

One person is dead and two are injured after a mid-air collision between two planes in Colorado on Sunday morning. A Cessna 172 and an Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 crashed as they were both attempting to land at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport at around 10.40 a.m. Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration reported. There were two people on board each aircraft; their names have yet to be released. The Cessna was on its final approach to the airport when it was struck by the other plane, causing both aircraft to catch fire, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said. The two occupants of the Cessna had minor injuries and were released at the scene; one occupant of the other aircraft was transported to a nearby hospital. The Morgan County Coroner’s Office pronounced the other occupant dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office also thanked citizens who tried to put the fire out until first responders arrived at the scene. Aviation authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Shop with Scouted

Take Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Labor Day Sale
BUZZ-WORTHY DEALS
Scouted Staff
Updated 08.25.25 3:37PM EDT 
Published 08.25.25 3:33PM EDT 
A collection of vibrators and other sex toys on an orange background. There is phone to show that some of the toys can be controlled remotely.
Lovehoney

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Is there a better way to spend a long weekend than tangled in your sheets with a brand-new toy working its magic? Lovehoney—an award-winning sexual wellness retailer—is turning up the heat with its epic Labor Day sale. Score up to 70 percent off premium sex toys, lingerie, and bondage for a limited time. This includes plenty of options for solo or partnered play, including some of our favorite picks below.

Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator
30% Off
Buy At Lovehoney

The head of the penis has over 5,000 nerve endings, and the Blowmotion knows how to tease every last one of them. This advanced masturbator heats up to 104°F to mimic the feel of oral sex. Switch between six vibration patterns and three intensities to play exactly how you or your partner wants.

Lovehoney Silencer Whisper Quiet Classic Vibrator
50% Off
Buy At Lovehoney

Loud toys can be a buzzkill if you’re trying to be discreet, but this seven-inch vibrator is whisper-quiet. Its wide, rounded tip is perfect for teasing, while the ribbed shaft sinks deep. With three speeds and four patterns, this vibrator lets you build, tease, and indulge your fantasies, pushing you closer with every pulse. One night with this toy, and you’ll be coming back for more.

Whether you’re looking for a new sidekick for solo sessions or something to dial up partnered play, Lovehoney’s Labor Day sale has you covered.

3
Nestlé CEO Laurent Freixe Axed After Secret Affair With Colleague
BUSTED!
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 09.01.25 10:49PM EDT 
CEO Laurent Freixe attends a general shareholders meeting of Swiss food giant Nestle in Ecublens, near Lausanne, on April 16, 2025. (Photo by GABRIEL MONNET / AFP) (Photo by GABRIEL MONNET/AFP via Getty Images)
CEO Laurent Freixe attends a general shareholders meeting of Swiss food giant Nestle in Ecublens, near Lausanne, on April 16, 2025. (Photo by GABRIEL MONNET / AFP) (Photo by GABRIEL MONNET/AFP via Getty Images) GABRIEL MONNET/AFP via Getty Images

Swiss food giant Nestlé is the latest global company to see a CEO ousted after an affair with a colleague. Chief executive Laurent Freixe, who had been at Nestlé for 40 years, was fired immediately due to an “undisclosed romantic relationship” with a direct subordinate, the company said in a statement. An investigation into the affair found it breached Nestle’s code of business conduct. “This was a necessary decision,” said Chairman Paul Bulcke. “Nestlé’s values and governance are strong foundations of our company.” The investigation was triggered after a report came through Nestlé’s whistleblowing channel, the BBC reported. Freixe will not receive a payout. He will be replaced as CEO by Philipp Navratil, who has been at the company since 2001. Nestle’s brands include pet food Purina, Gerber baby food, Häagen-Dazs, Kit Kat, Smarties, Hot Pockets and Cheerios. A fixture on the Fortune 500 list, Nestlé employs over 270,000 staff worldwide and sells their products into 188 markets. Freixe’s exit is the latest workplace romance to be revealed. Tech CEO Andy Bryant quit his role at Astronomer in July after being busted with his company’s HR chief on the kiss cam at a Coldplay concert.

Read it at Nestlé

4
Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman Movie Blasted for ‘Dangerous’ EpiPen Scene
NOT FUNNY
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 09.01.25 1:51PM EDT 
Published 09.01.25 1:47PM EDT 
Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman’s new film The Roses was blasted for a scene The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation called “triggering” and “dangerous.” The Foundation told Daily Mail that the storyline in which Cumberbatch’s character “withholds life-saving medication” is “not remotely funny.” Cumberbatch and Colman play feuding exes in the new film, and their contempt goes nuclear when Cumberbatch intentionally feeds his wife food she’s allergic to and then hides her EpiPen until she signs divorce papers. “Life-threatening food allergies affect so many people,” the Foundation said in a statement addressing the movie. “These portrayals are not only triggering, they are dangerous. Using food allergies and the threat of anaphylaxis for cheap laughs is careless, offensive and completely unacceptable—just one more very important reason why it is so important for us all to continue to raise awareness and educate others on the reality and dangers of living with food allergies.” The Roses, a remake of the 1989 film The War of the Roses starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, sits at 66% on Rotten Tomatoes and made just $8 million over Labor Day weekend, landing it at fifth place on the box office charts.

Read it at Daily Mail

Shop with Scouted

This Peptide-Powered Moisturizer Hydrates the Skin in Just Eight Hours
BARRIER BOOSTER
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 08.21.25 4:05PM EDT 
Published 08.13.25 7:58PM EDT 
Perricone MD Cold Plasma
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Perricone MD.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

While there’s something undeniably indulgent about a 10-step skincare routine, sometimes you just need a few streamlined products to get the job done. Lately, I’ve been all about multitasking formulas that save time, counter space, and money—and my current favorite is Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex. Even though I have combination skin, I’ve noticed that as I get older, my skin loses hydration and moisture more quickly than it used to.

This lightweight, peptide-powered treatment is clinically proven to boost hydration in just eight hours—all without leaving behind a greasy residue, making it ideal for summer heat and humidity. In fact, the lotion-like texture leaves a semi-matte finish that looks satiny under makeup. The formula harnesses MicroSperse technology, which allows for stable delivery of its active ingredients to minimize irritation and support the skin barrier.

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Advanced Hydrating Complex
See At Perricone MD

Beyond hydration, the complex also targets sagging and fine lines, thanks to its hero ingredient: Copper Tripeptide. This powerhouse promotes collagen and elastin production—two proteins that naturally decline with age and are key to maintaining firm, youthful skin. Copper Tripeptide also has antioxidant properties, meaning it helps reduce inflammation (read: redness) and may even assist with acne and rosacea.

While Cold Plasma+ hasn’t replaced my entire summer skincare lineup, it’s the perfect fit for the minimalist (read: lazy) girl era I’m in right now. My skin looks more taut and sculpted, my pores appear refined, and my moisture levels feel balanced—not too oily, not too dry. Best of all? If you struggle with retinoid-induced peeling, dryness, or general irritation, this formula seems to counteract the side effects I typically experience with tretinoin. If you’re searching for a non-invasive cream that supports hydration and firming without being overly rich or emollient, Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex might just be what the derm ordered.

5
‘Kick-Ass’ Star Chloë Grace Moretz Marries Longtime Partner
WEDDING BELLS
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 09.01.25 6:35PM EDT 
Chloë Grace Moretz
Olga Gasnier/WireImage

Chloë Grace Moretz married her longtime girlfriend of seven years, model Kate Harrison, over the weekend. The 28-year-old said “I do” to Harrison, 34, in Paris, where they invited Vogue to be part of their dress fittings and shared details about what the weekend celebration would entail. “A big part of the wedding [is about] sharing things that Kate and I love with everyone that’s going to be there,” Moretz told the site. “So there’s fishing, horseback riding and poker. Kate made a custom poker mat herself, so we’re going to kind of be leaning into it. Our second day is going to be line dancing and everything.” The Kickass star was first revealed to be dating Harrison in 2018, when the couple was photographed smooching in Malibu. Moretz was previously romantically linked with Brooklyn Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, for four years until 2018. She came out as a “gay woman” with an Instagram post in November. Moretz expressed her excitement about cementing her partnership with Harrison to Vogue on Monday, “We’ve been together for almost seven years and making this promise to each other in a new way, and exchanging these vows. I think it’s important to just stay every day choosing each other.”

Read it at Page Six

6
Veteran CNN White House Correspondent Dies at 83
SIGNING OFF
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.01.25 1:35PM EDT 
Charles Bierbauer
WLTX

Charles Bierbauer—a veteran CNN correspondent who covered the White House, the Pentagon, and pivotal global events —has died at the age of 83, his family announced on Sunday. Bierbauer was a foundational figure at CNN, joining in 1981 as its first Pentagon correspondent. He later rose to become the network’s senior White House correspondent for nine years, providing coverage throughout the administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. His extensive reporting also included presidential campaigns, the Supreme Court, and major international summits, earning him an Emmy for his coverage of the 1996 Olympic Park bombing. In a statement on Sunday, a CNN spokesperson described Bierbauer as “a tireless reporter and wonderful colleague.” “Charles will be remembered for his outstanding journalism and his willingness to help others,” the network said. Longtime anchor Wolf Blitzer, who was mentored by Bierbauer early in his career, also paid tribute to “a good friend, colleague, and mentor.” “I will certainly miss him,” he said. Following his retirement from CNN in 2001, Bierbauer became the inaugural dean of the University of South Carolina’s College of Mass Communications and Information Studies. He is survived by his wife, former AP journalist Susanne Schafer, and their four children.

Read it at CNN

7
‘Bachelor’ Star Posts Then Deletes Divorce Announcement
A BACHELOR ONCE MORE
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.01.25 3:46PM EDT 
Published 09.01.25 3:44PM EDT 
Andrew Firestone and Ivana Bozilovic
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Dream Foundation

Former Bachelor star Andrew Firestone, 50, announced that he and his wife, Ivana Firestone, 47, were getting divorced after 17 years of marriage in an Instagram post on Saturday. Then, he deleted the post without explanation. “Those who know us well know that family has always been at the foundation of our lives and at the center of everything we do,” he wrote in the post, per the U.S. Sun. “After much reflection and many hours of counseling we have decided that we can best serve our children and honor that commitment to family by moving forward separately as co-parents,” he wrote. “While this was not an easy decision, we remain united in raising our children with love, stability, and the values we share.” Ivana also hinted at the imminent divorce in her own post on Sunday, captioned “She’s working on three things right now: herself, her life, her future. She is ME.” Andrew married Ivana Bozilovic in 2008, five years after he separated from Jen Schefft, the contestant who ultimately won Andrew’s affection in the third season of The Bachelor. Ivana and Andrew Firestone share three children: Adam, 16, Anja, 14, and Shane, 11. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Firestones for comment.

Read it at Us Weekly

8
Driver Accused of Hitting Rudy’s Car Identified as Teen Girl
FENDER BENDER
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 09.01.25 1:02PM EDT 
Published 09.01.25 11:59AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 15: Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, departs from the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Courthouse after a verdict was reached in his defamation jury trial on December 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. A jury has ordered Giuliani to pay $148 million in damages to Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 15: Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, departs from the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Courthouse after a verdict was reached in his defamation jury trial on December 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. A jury has ordered Giuliani to pay $148 million in damages to Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The driver who plowed into the back of Rudy Giuliani’s car, causing a significant crash that severely injured the former New York mayor, has been identified as 19-year-old Laren Kemp from Concord, Massachusetts. Kemp was driving a Honda HR-V on Saturday evening when it struck the rear of a Ford Bronco carrying Guiliani, 81, heavily damaging both vehicles. Giuliani was rushed to a nearby trauma center where he was treated for a fractured thoracic vertebra, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg, his spokesman Michael Ragusa said Sunday. Prior to the incident, Giuliani’s car had been “flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident,” and the former mayor contacted police on her behalf, according to Ragusa. He remained on the scene until officers arrived and was “struck from behind at high speed” while leaving. Ragusa said on X that the 81-year-old “sustained injuries but is in good spirits and recovering tremendously,” and emphasized the crash was “not a targeted attack.” “We ask everyone to respect Mayor Giuliani’s privacy and recovery, and refrain from spreading unfounded conspiracy theories,” he said. No charges have been filed against Kemp, but police say they are investigating the incident.

Shop with Scouted

Deeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in Months
SUPERIOR SLEEP
Thomas Price 

Commerce Staff Writer

Updated 06.26.25 5:28PM EDT 
Published 06.17.22 11:57AM EDT 
Deeps Sleep Patch Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Deeps

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With so many different over-the-counter sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.

Deeps Sleep Patch
Buy At Deeps$29

The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.

9
Drone Army Hired to Scare Away Hundreds of Geese
FOWL
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.01.25 11:56AM EDT 
Geese in Foster City
City of Foster City

A city, up to its knees in goose grief with birds leaving hundreds of pounds of droppings every day, has brought in a $400,000 drone army to get rid of them. A gaggle of up to 400 Canada geese has landed in Foster City, part of the San Francisco Bay Area, scaring children and disrupting the chemical balance of standing water. The Washington Post reports that simpler methods had been trialed, to no avail, and now all-out goose warfare is being initiated in early September, with teams of border collies, as well as airborne and marine drones, being deployed to disrupt their habits. The drones will be shaped like falcons as part of intimidation tactics, amounting to full-scale beast vs. bot warfare. Per the Post, Parks and Recreation Director Derek Schweigart said, “If we can find a way to manage this in a way that geese and people can coexist without conflict, that would be a huge success. We’ve just gotten to the point where the population has gotten so large that it is overwhelming.” The city had tried to sanction a plan to kill more than 100 geese in 2021, but was forced to abandon it after meeting resistance from the general public.

Read it at The Washington Post

10
Cause of Death Revealed for U.S. Attorney Who Resigned Under Trump
SUDDEN DEATH
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.01.25 11:08AM EDT 
Jessica Aber
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Jessica Aber, a federal prosecutor who resigned on the day of President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, died in March from epilepsy. Aber, 43, was found dead in her bed in Alexandria, Virginia, on March 22. On Aug. 20, the State Medical Examiner’s Office alerted The Virginian-Pilot that the investigation into her death had concluded. Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy, or SUDEP, is a leading cause of death in patients with epilepsy, according to the NIH. Aber was nominated by former President Joe Biden to become the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in August 2021 and was known for prosecuting high-profile cases involving organized crime and national security. These cases include her prosecution of an MS-13 leader, Russian cryptocurrency rings, an Israeli citizen accused of smuggling other Israeli citizens into the U.S., and a CIA analyst charged with leaking classified information. Aber did not make any public comments about the Trump administration upon her resignation. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi paid tribute to Aber following her death, stating, “our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this profoundly difficult time.”

Read it at The Virginian-Pilot

