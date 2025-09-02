Dem Rep Who Led Trump’s Impeachment Won’t Seek Re-Election
RETIRING
U.S. Representative Jerry Nadler, 78, has said it’s time for a younger generation of Democrats to take the stage as he announced he will stand aside in the upcoming midterm elections. The liberal Democrat stalwart from New York served as Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, overseeing the attempted impeachment of Donald Trump in 2020. He also drafted the article of impeachment against Trump in 2021, accusing him of inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. “Watching the Biden thing really said something about the necessity for generational change in the party, and I think I want to respect that,” Nadler told The New York Times on Monday. Concerns over the age and health of political leaders have been heightened since President Joe Biden stepped aside during the 2024 election campaign. President Donald Trump is facing speculation about his own health. Bringing his 34-year congressional career to a close, Nadler is reportedly expected to support his former aide, Micah Lasher, 43, for the hotly contested Manhattan seat he represents. “I’m not saying we should change over the entire party,” Nadler said. “But I think a certain amount of change is very helpful, especially when we face the challenge of Trump and his incipient fascism.”